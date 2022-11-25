The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse The Parkmead Group plc's (LON:PMG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. On 30 June 2022, the UK£60m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£814k for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Parkmead Group's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Parkmead Group, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£8.1m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 71%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Parkmead Group's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

