Parks Associates: 53% of US Broadband Households Claim That They Value Technology More Now Than Before

COVID-19 outbreak impacts consumer consumption patterns of health, entertainment, and smart home solutions, while CE purchase intentions have increased

DALLAS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates released new research today showing 53% of US broadband households claim that they value technology more now than before, following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the resulting social distancing and stay-at-home orders across the country.

COVID-19: Impact on Consumer Spending and Behavior, fielded between March 8 and April 3 to US heads of broadband households, examines how consumers are reacting to social distancing and shelter-in-place orders in terms of their use of technology, their subscriptions to entertainment and security services, and their perceptions of service providers. It looks at the impact of COVID-19 on consumer employment, evaluates consumers concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, and examines the influence of these factors on consumer electronics purchase intentions.

"2020 marks an unprecedented time in US and global history. COVID-19 has impacted global supply chains, worldwide businesses, and consumer spending," said Kristen Hanich, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "It has prompted exceptional actions from regulators in terms of both public health and monetary and fiscal policy. Currently 70% of US consumers report that they are following social distancing rules, and 30% report that they are following shelter-in-place orders or are otherwise self-quarantining."

The landmark research provides insight into how consumers are responding to COVID-19, including the impact to product usage and purchase plans, service subscriptions and usage, and streaming video services. Key highlights:

Only 28% of US heads of broadband households age 75+ are self-quarantining.

Intention to purchase consumer electronics products is at a multiyear high.

Intention to purchase consumer electronics in the next 12 months has risen 5% compared to the year prior.

21% of heads of US broadband households report subscribing to at least one new OTT video service within the past three months.

