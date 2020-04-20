Parks Associates: 79% of Consumers are Concerned About Data Security or Privacy Issues

Parks Associates and F-Secure present step-by-step strategies to deliver peace of mind to connected consumers

DALLAS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will address growing consumer and industry concerns about data security and privacy in the home in an upcoming webinar "Solving the Five Security Threats: Complete Consumer Protection," cohosted with F-Secure, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. Parks Associates finds 79% of US broadband households are concerned about data security or privacy issues.

The webinar, hosted Tuesday, April 21, 1 p.m. CT, will address new strategies for data protection by service providers, including a specific focus on the five key areas of risks for consumers:

Internet-connected smart devices in the home Personal mobile device usage with online browsing and apps Children spending time online Use of public Wi-Fi networks Identity theft with any online transaction or use of an online service

"The rising need for seamless and more holistic digital protection creates a business opportunity for many ecosystem players in the connected home security space," said Brad Russell, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "Service providers can deploy a variety of business models for security solutions, from value-added services that shore up the value of a broadband subscription to segmentation strategies leveraging freemium models with premium service tiers that generate additional revenue."

"One of the golden opportunities for service providers within the smart home ecosystem is this concept of providing 'secured,' seamless connectivity, everywhere," said Brian Murray, Regional Head of Consumer Security for North America, F-Secure. "This is where choosing the right security and privacy partner can make a difference. For F-Secure, it isn't just about securing consumers' own devices and home networks. It's about the trust consumers place in companies and the responsibilities companies have to consumers for protecting their entire digital life."

Speakers will address consumer concerns driving demand for internet security and privacy solutions and criteria for service providers in selecting an internet security and privacy partner.

Panelists:

Christine Bejerasco, Vice President, Tactical Defense Unit, F-Secure

Tom Gaffney , Principal Consultant, Business Development, F-Secure

, Principal Consultant, Business Development, Brad Russell , Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates

To register for the webcast, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/f-secure-apr2020. To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Ulpino at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

