Parks Canada urges drivers not to let moose lick their cars

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Parks officials in Canada are urging drivers not to stop on highways to let moose lick the salt off their cars.

Parks Canada spokesperson Tracy McKay said allowing moose to lick road salt from cars causes them to lose their fear of roads and vehicles.

"Unfortunately, this kind of puts [moose] at risk of being injured or killed if they get hit by a vehicle," McKay told CBC News.

McKay said an average of nearly four moose are killed in the area of Alberta's Jasper National Park each year when they wander out onto major roads.

The park posted electronic road signs in 2020 with the message: "Do not let moose lick your car."

McKay said officials have yet to find a long-term solution for keeping moose off the roads in winter.

"There's been a few projects in various places that have tried salt alternatives, but they tend to be more expensive or they don't work as well or both," McKay said. "If it's safe to keep going without running into the moose, then we would recommend people just try to slowly, carefully drive away. Just try not to let moose lick your car."