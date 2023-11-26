Parks employee robbed by man with knife in South-Central El Paso in Crime of the Week

An El Paso city parks employee was getting out of her parked car when she was robbed of her keys by a young man now sought in Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

El Paso police investigators are asking for the public's help to identify the man filmed by security cameras during the robbery on Nov. 13 outside the Chalio Acosta Sports Center.

The Chalio Acosta Sports Center is by Delta Park and World War II Veterans of Company E Park, next to the El Paso County Coliseum in South-Central El Paso.

4321 Delta Drive

At 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 13, the parks employee was exiting her car when she was approached by a man who asked for a ride, Crime Stoppers said. After the woman responded that she couldn't give him a ride, the man snatched the keys from the woman's hand and ran off.

When a bystander attempted to help the woman and ran after the thief, the young man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened him — turning the crime into an armed aggravated robbery. Witnesses saw the robber running through the nearby Sherman public-housing apartments, police said.

A security camera recorded an unidentified young man with a backpack suspected of stealing an El Paso city parks employee's car keys during an armed robbery outside the Chalio Acosta Sports Center, 4321 Delta Drive in South-Central El Paso, on Nov. 13, 2023.

The robber was Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, with black hair in a bowl-style haircut and was about 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build and patchy facial hair. He had a tattoo near one eye and a tattoo on his right hand, Crime Stoppers said.

Security camera photos show the man was wearing black pants, a black jacket and shoes and had on a black backpack with three small white stripes on its side.

Anyone with any information on the armed robbery suspect may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Callers can be eligible for a cash reward if their tip results in an arrest.

