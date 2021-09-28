Parks, police looking for Tupelo bathroom vandals

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Sep. 27—TUPELO — City officials are searching for those responsible for tearing up the new bathrooms at Veterans Park over the weekend.

Parks & Recreation director Alex Farned said someone broke the sink and ripped the paper towel dispenser off the wall. The bathroom near the Vietnam Memorial had been open for less than a month.

"We finally got rid of the port-a-potties we had for four years and had something nice that is air conditioned and heated," Farned said. "It's sad to see something like this happen. It just leaves you scratching your head, asking why?"

Farned said the cost of replacing the sink and repairing the damage would be less than $500. That would make the crime fall under misdemeanor malicious mischief. If the person responsible is caught, they could face up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to 12 months in the county jail. They would have to pay restitution.

The bathrooms open at 5 a.m. to allow early morning walkers to use them. They close at 10 p.m. The doors have automatic locks on timers. There is a push bar on the inside of the door so anyone inside after the door locks can still get out.

"We had someone go into the bathroom Saturday afternoon and it was still fine," Farned said. "So the damage had to happen Saturday night or sometime Sunday. We discovered it Monday morning."

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.

william.moore@djournal.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman arrested for throwing fire bombs at buddhist temple

    Authorities say Mei Cheung tossed four firebombs over the gate at the St Dad Buddhist Temple in Palm Gardens

  • Anita Hill still waits for change, 30 years after testimony

    America had yet to really understand sexual harassment when Anita Hill testified against Clarence Thomas in front of an all-male Senate panel in October 1991. Now, three decades later, what does 65-year-old Hill wish she could have told 35-year-old Hill, the young professor in the bright blue suit who testified calmly and deliberately that day but had utterly no idea what lay ahead? It’s safe to say the soft-spoken Hill, an exceedingly private person who has spent her entire adult life in the classroom, didn’t grow up planning to become an activist.

  • US records largest annual increase in murders in six decades

    National murder rate rises nearly 30%, with figure increasing across all regions and from small towns to cities The increase in murders does not erase safety gains since 1991. Photograph: Jay Paul/Reuters The US has experienced its largest-ever recorded annual increase in murders, according to new statistics from the FBI, with the national murder rate rising nearly 30% in 2020 – the biggest jump in six decades. Nearly 5,000 more Americans were murdered across the country last year than the year

  • Where to score free tacos and discounts on National Taco Day

    What's better than tacos? Free tacos.

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • Gunman accused in road rage shooting after Astros game walks free

    The suspect accused for taking the teen's life won't have to register for an ankle monitor for two days after his release, leaving the teen's family feeling unprotected.

  • Marine Corps veteran sprayed in face during Capitol riot dies

    A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.

  • White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park

    A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

    Law enforcement officials on Monday said the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day. “He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” the release said. “The police department is processing evidence to include electronic evidence, as well as the crime scene vehicles, and interviewing other potential witnesses.”

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested

    These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…

  • Man armed with untraceable ‘ghost gun’ shot by NYPD sergeant after wounding four ignored mom’s advice to leave club early

    Ignoring his worried mother’s advice, a club-goer lingered until closing time at a Manhattan nightspot — and was shot by police after opening fire on several patrons with an untraceable “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Isamuel Alcantara’s mother, in a series of worried text messages while he was out, told her son to be careful and come home soon. But before the sun rose Monday morning, ...