Disney's parks rebound aids profit; Disney+ subscribers grow

FILE - Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World on Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A theme-park comeback continued to boost Disney's results in the most recent quarter. The company also added more subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service than analysts expected. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
TALI ARBEL
·3 min read

A theme-park comeback continued to boost Disney's results in the most recent quarter. The company also added more subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service than analysts expected.

Disney had closed or limited capacity at its theme parks and suspended cruises earlier in the pandemic. Domestic parks have reopened, and revenue in that division doubled in the most recent quarter, to $7.23 billion, while profit came to $2.45 billion from a year-ago loss of $119 million, even as the omicron variant suppressed some people's travel plans COVID-19 restrictions continued to affect some international operations.

Burbank, California-based Disney on Wednesday reported net income of $1.15 billion in the three months through Jan. 1, compared with $17 million in the fiscal first quarter the year before.

Earnings per share came to 60 cents, or $1.06 when excluding certain items, while revenue climbed 34% to $21.82 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $20.27 billion. Disney shares jumped 8% to $159.08 in aftermarket trading.

“These results speak volumes for Disney’s storied brands and its ability to rise above the competition in an increasingly crowded digital media market,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Paul Verna in an emailed note.

Disney's streaming business is its top priority as cord-cutting reduces the viewing universe for traditional TV networks. Investors have closely followed the trajectory of Disney+, which quickly picked up big subscriber numbers after launching in November 2019. Growth had lagged recently, and some analysts had warned that Disney+ could miss its target of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

But the subscriber gain topped expectations even as growth at rival Netflix disappointed, logging 129.8 million Disney+ subscribers, up 37% from the previous year, 11.8 million higher than the previous quarter and greater than analysts’ forecast of 125.4 million. Disney backed its 2024 forecast.

It has 196.4 million total streaming subscribers including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

While streaming is the company's focus, Disney's networks business still brings in plenty of cash. The division housing ABC, ESPN and FX made $1.5 billion in profit in the most recent quarter, down 13% from the year before, as production and marketing costs increased.

The segment that includes the movie business also moved to a loss of $98 million from a year-ago profit of $188 million, even as revenue rose 43% to $2.4 billion. Theatrical distribution results declined as the movie business is still recovering.

The company is watching consumer behavior to see how best to release films, and Disney CEO Bob Chapek noted Wednesday that the company doesn’t believe theatrical distribution is the only way to build a franchise.

The animated “Encanto” was in theaters for 30 days before becoming available on Disney+ on Christmas Eve, a shorter period than the traditional theater-only 90-day “window” common before the pandemic shut down theaters and disrupted the industry’s longtime model. While it was still the most successful animated film at the box office during the pandemic, with over $237 million in ticket sales worldwide, Chapek said “Encanto” became a phenomenon on Disney+. The film's most popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” is everywhere on social media, and became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in 26 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California woman convicted of COVID-19 fraud flees before prison sentence begins

    Tamara Dadyan disappeared from her Los Angeles home the day she was to begin an 11-year sentence last week. She is part of an eight-person family fraud ring that stole roughly $18 million in loans by using fake businesses.

  • Colorado mom who abused 7-year-old to death faces sentencing

    A Colorado mother will be sentenced Wednesday after authorities say she duped doctors about her 7-year-old daughter’s health, leading to unnecessary surgeries and medications

  • Two children hospitalized after fire inside Okolona mobile home

    Two children and an adult were hospitalized Wednesday in Louisville following a fire at a mobile home in Okolona.

  • US woman who faked child’s illnesses gets 16 years for abuse that led to death

    Authorities say Kelly Turner spent years fabricating her seven-year-old’s illnesses to gain sympathy from charities A judge issued the sentence to Kelly Turner after she pleaded guilty last month to child abuse, charitable fraud and theft. Photograph: Ben Goff/AP A Colorado mother who fatally abused her seven-year-old daughter and lied about her health to receive handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. A judge issued the sentence to Kelly Turner

  • In dueling crime messages, House Democrats call for police funding, GOP senators blame Biden

    House Democrats touted an anti-crime bill that would increase funding for police while GOP senators blamed Democrats for the rise in crime.

  • Buffalo shooting: Two people including one student shot at McKinley High School

    The shooting unfolded at around 3:45pm at McKinley High School

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shakeup and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Pass Up

    Value and dividend stocks haven't been the market's favorites over the last few years, but after the recent market sell-off, there are some attractive stocks emerging. Rising interest rates have caused sell-offs in both growth stocks and dividend stocks because competing rates have gotten higher. My top dividend stocks today are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI).

  • Disney Shareholders Can't Vote Out Bob Chapek as CEO

    The annual shareholder meeting for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is now a month away, and things could get a little heated. CEO Bob Chapek is in the crosshairs of angry theme park fans congregating on social media, and they're looking to challenge Chapek's leadership of the media giant as shareholders. Coverage of the anti-Chapek fervor has been limited largely to Disney enthusiast blogs, but even Monday's New York Post ran a piece on the backlash the CEO is facing.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.