Parks and Rec to host Halloween Dance Oct. 21

Oct. 15—BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Family Halloween Dance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Costumes are encouraged and there will be a costume contest with prizes. Costumes should not be too scary as the dance is a family-friendly event, a release said.

At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to dance, make Halloween crafts and eat dinner.

The cost to attend is $25 per person, or free for children ages four and under.

To register, visit

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

For more information, contact

(218) 333-1862.