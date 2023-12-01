Paths reopen as storm clear-up continues

The Railway Walk remains closed but significant progress has been made say officials

A number of paths have reopened after trees were brought down by Storm Ciarán, the Government of Jersey has said.

The storm, on 1 and 2 November, caused a huge amount of damage, with trees blocking roads, footpaths and causing parks to close.

Specialist equipment was brought in from the UK to remove fallen trees safely and as quickly as possible.

The St Peter’s Valley path and the Perquage Path from Sandybrook to La Route de la Haule have reopened, said the government.

The Railway Walk remains closed but the government said significant progress had been made in the clearance work, particularly on the section from Don Bridge to Corbiere.

Work to clear the section between St Aubin and Don Bridge is due to begin next week.

At Churchill Park the western side has been cleared of debris and hanging branches and the path from Park Estate to the Woodford car park is open.

The eastern side of the park remains closed and the parish steps are blocked by fallen trees which are expected to be cleared in the next two weeks.

Work to reopen the two playgrounds at Coronation Park is expected to start next week.

Depending on the availability of heavy machinery, it is hoped the eastern end of the park will be open in a few weeks.

Tree surgery works are due to start at Howard Davis Park next week.

The park is expected to reopen in mid-December and part of the park is expected to reopen for the Enchanted Christmas Tree Maze Experience event.

Clearance of fallen trees is getting under way at Mount Bingham Park and is expected to take about three weeks.

St Catherine’s Woods remains closed.

