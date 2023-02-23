Parkson Retail Asia Limited (SGX:O9E) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 11x, you may consider Parkson Retail Asia Limited (SGX:O9E) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Parkson Retail Asia as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Parkson Retail Asia?

Parkson Retail Asia's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 81% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the market is similarly expected to grow by 1.8% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Parkson Retail Asia's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Parkson Retail Asia currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Parkson Retail Asia you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

