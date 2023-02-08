Parkton man arrested in fatal November shooting near Hope Mills

A Cumberland County Sheriff's Office vehicle sits outside crime scene tape surrounding the scene of a fatal shooting on Camden Road, Nov. 15, 2022. A second person was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in the killing.

A second person was arrested Tuesday in the November killing of a Raeford man, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Tyler Alex Culbreth, 23, of Parkton, is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 15 death of Jefferey Michael Cain, 26, according to a news release. Cain was fatally shot in the 3400 block of State Street off Camden Road near Hope Mills shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Culbreth was arrested when homicide detectives and the Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team served a search warrant at his home in the 2200 block of Lake Upchurch Drive in Parkton, the release said. He was booked into the Cumberland County jail without bail.

Officials announced Culbreth was wanted for questioning in Cain's death two weeks after the killing. James Christopher Brown Jr., 27, of Hope Mills, was arrested the day after the shooting on a charge of first-degree murder, according to a news release.

Anyone with information in Cain's death is asked to call homicide detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at 910-677-5463 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

