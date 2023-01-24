Parkton man charged with murder in December Cumberland County slaying

Deputies investigate a fatal shooting Dec. 23, 2022, on Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced Jan. 24, 2023, that Romello Lilly, 21, was arrested in the killing.

A Parkton man was arrested in Asheboro on Tuesday in a fatal December shooting here, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 23 death of Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, also of Parkton, according to a news release. Lilly was killed shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane, in a neighborhood off Lake Upchurch Drive, the release said.

Grace was arrested about 11:30 a.m., according to Randolph County jail records. He is being held without bail there. Jail records show he is also being held on a charge of felony probation violation. According to the N.C. Department of Correction, Grace is currently serving 24 months probation in Moore County on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. He will make his first appearance before a Cumberland County judge on the murder charge at 9 a.m. Thursday, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said a day after the shooting that they wanted Grace for questioning in Lilly’s death. Five days later, they announced a murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

