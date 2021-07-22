Parkton man faces attempted murder charge and other charges in relation to shooting

Jul. 22—LUMBERTON — An arrest has been made and charges filed in relation to a Sunday shooting in Parkton that left a man fighting for his life, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy D. Labador, 43, of Parkton has been charged in the shooting of 32-year-old Lumberton resident Zachariah Congrove, according to the Sheriff's Office. Labador was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and attempted first-degree murder.

Labador also was charged with trafficking opium/heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule III controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators responded about 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot on the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street in Parkton.

Congrove was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office. Congrove's medical condition is listed as critical.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.