Parkton man faces charges related to sex with a 16-year-old

Sep. 18—LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Parkton man was arrested Friday for charges related to sex offenses.

Charles E. Richards was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 16 and one count of failure to inform of new/changes to existing online identifiers by a sex offender, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Richards also was charged with felony probation violation.

Richards was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond for the sex offense charges, according to the Sheriff's Office. Richards was not given a bond for the probation violation.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Juvenile Division and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.