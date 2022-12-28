Parkton man sought in Friday night slaying

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Friday night, Dec. 23, 2022, on Star Rite Lane in Parkton.

A murder warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night in Parkton, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, is charged with murder in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, of Parkton, according to a news release. Lilly was killed shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane, in a neighborhood off Lake Upchurch Drive, the release said.

Grace was previously wanted for questioning in Lilly's death, according to a Saturday news release. The killing marked the end of a four-week break in homicides for Cumberland County investigators, with the last fatal shooting reported Nov. 25.

According to the release, Grace is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

