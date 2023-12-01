Parkview CEO: Finalized UCHealth merger 'strengthens the care provided to our community'

A crowd gathered outside of the newly merged UCHealth Parkview Medical Center in downtown Pueblo as the two systems celebrated their merger Friday morning.

"Becoming part of the UCHealth family strengthens the care provided to our community, ensuring our patients and residents of Pueblo and southern Colorado will continue to have access to high-quality care and services provided by our dedicated physicians, advanced practice providers, and our staff," said Darrin Smith, president and CEO of UCHealth Parkview.

Smith emphasized that Parkview will continue to be one of the largest employers in Pueblo and a large contributor to the local economy.

UCHealth Parkview President and CEO Darrin Smith speaks to the crowd at an event celebrating the hospital's recent merger with UCHealth.

The hospital will also maintain relationships with local education systems, Smith said.

"We will continue to work with our colleges here — CSU Pueblo, Pueblo Community College — in terms of finding staff to staff our hospital and hopefully grow our own community. We'll also continue to work with our high schools to showcase the careers we have to get students to stay in Pueblo, go to school here, and come have a career here at Parkview," he said.

The process to begin the merger began in October 2022, when Parkview signed a letter of intent to join the UCHealth System, Smith said. The merger, which includes both Parkview Medical Center and Parkview Pueblo West Hospital, was finalized in January by the two systems and received regulatory approval in the past few months, Smith said.

In March, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser visited Pueblo to get community input on the merger.

"After hearing from community members and reviewing the necessary documentation and assurances provided by Parkview and UCHealth, we determined that the merger will not create a material change in Parkview’s charitable mission," Weiser said in a statement to the Chieftain Thursday.

"Given that the final merger agreement requires that the board makeup remain a majority of Pueblo residents, we were comfortable approving the merger. My office retains authority to ensure that the merger agreement and all commitments are adhered to.”

A new sign has been placed in front of UCHealth Parkview Medical Center following the finalization of the hospital system's merger with UCHealth.

During the ceremony on Friday, UCHealth presented a $5 million check to the Parkview Foundation. The check is a small part of nearly $200 million slated to be donated to Parkview and the Pueblo community, according to a UCHealth Parkview news release.

The donation will establish a long-term fund to support patients, the community, and the hospital, and capital investments to upgrade Parkview's facilities, equipment, and technology, according to the release.

"The funds will also stabilize Parkview's finances to continue to provide the services offered today," the release stated.

Elizabeth Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth, assured the Pueblo community that Parkview will continue to provide care to Pueblo and the local community.

"We commit to you that we are very, very focused on making sure that Parkview thrives, and that patients can continue to come here, close to home, for their care," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Parkview Health System's merger with UCHealth is finally official