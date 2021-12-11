Parkville man sentenced to 70 years for attempted murder at Cockeysville hotel

A Parkville man was sentenced Friday to 70 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder and other charges during a robbery at a Cockeysville hotel last year.

Police say Isaiah Darius Fogg, then 26, made plans to meet with a 22-year-old woman at the Quality Inn in the 10700 block of Beaver Dam Road on Nov. 24. He arrived at the hotel room with a handgun, demanded cash, and shot her in the back when she refused before fleeing with her phone, according to authorities.

The woman, whose identity was not released, survived.

Fogg, now 27, was convicted by a jury Oct. 25 of attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, robbery with a weapon and using a firearm to commit a crime.

He was sentenced Friday by Judge Dennis Robinson in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office said Fogg had previously been convicted of an armed robbery in 2013 and was out of prison for five weeks before he committed the Cockeysville robbery.

State’s attorney Scott Shellenberger said in a statement that Fogg “is the kind of individual who has demonstrated that he cannot conform to the rules of our society and must be kept from the innocent people of this State. The sentence of Judge Robinson will accomplish that aim.”