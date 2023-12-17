Parkway East closed before Squirrel Hill Tunnel due to crash

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says part of the eastbound Parkway is closed because of a crash.

PennDOT says the Parkway East is closed between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale exit (Exit 77).

An Allegheny County 911 official said the crash was reported around 12:20 p.m. At this point, the official says no one involved in the crash has been taken to the hospital.

PennDOT cameras near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel show emergency personnel blocking the road and redirecting traffic.

PennDOT encourages drivers to find alternative routes during the road closure.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Rite Aid closing another store in our area Person found dead at Washington County business, police say Recall alert: Quaker Oats recall some granola bars, cereals over possible salmonella contamination VIDEO: Play it Forward holds annual toy drive in Downtown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts