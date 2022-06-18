Parkway Village shooting leaves one man injured, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Overnight shooting leaves one man injured in Parkway Village.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Bear River Road just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

