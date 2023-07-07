Parlato sentencing delayed by judge, citing need for more time to review "sentencing submissions"

Jul. 7—BUFFALO — A U.S. District Court judge has delayed the sentencing of former Niagara Falls businessman and current newspaper publisher Frank Parlato Jr. for two weeks, to allow himself time to "review the parties' voluminous sentencing submissions."

The order, by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara, came less than 24 hours before he was scheduled to sentence Parlato, Thursday morning, in connection with his plea to a violation of an Internal Revenue Service regulation.

It's the latest of several postponements stemming from a sometimes sharp-elbowed battle between federal prosecutors and Parlato's defense team over what is an appropriate sentence for a violation of IRS reporting requirements for cash transactions. The lawyers have fought aggressively over the contents of a pre-sentencing report, prepared by the United States Office of Probation and Pre-trial Services, designed to guide Arcara in his sentencing decision.

An initial Pre-sentence Investigation Report was filed with the court on Oct. 24. A revised report was filed on Dec. 13, after Parlato's attorneys raised objections.

Although both reports are on file with the district court clerk, they are sealed and not available for review by the public or the news media. The court docket shows that Parlato's defense has filed an "Objection to Pre-sentence Investigation Report," but that filing is also sealed and not available for review.

Much of the legal warfare has centered on a request from Parlato to receive a sentence that doesn't include prison time.

Parlato pleaded guilty in August to a single count of willful failure to file returns involving cash transactions of more than $10,000. The charge is an IRS-related felony.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Parlato faces a potential sentence of 24 to 30 months behind bars, a fine of $10,000 to $25,000 and a period of supervised release of between 1 and 3 years. The federal prosecutors, as part of their plea agreement with Parlato, have said they will not seek a prison term of more than 24 months.

Parlato's defense, in a sentencing memorandum submitted to the judge, asked Arcara for a "non-guidelines sentence." Specifically, they asked that Parlato be placed on federal probation, with no time behind bars.

Arcara has told Parlato, "I'm not bound by (the sentencing guidelines), but I'm certainly going to consider them." In response to the defense request for a probation sentence, Arcara has told Parlato, "Don't have any false impression that I'll do it."