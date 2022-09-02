Parler App Returns to Google Store After Ban in January 2021

Julia Love
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Parler social media platform returned to the Google Play app store Friday after a suspension for violating its policies in January 2021 following the US Capitol insurrection.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The service, which was embraced by conservatives who departed Twitter over allegations of political censorship, was ousted from the app stores of both Google and Apple Inc. over concerns that it helped fuel violence at the Capitol. Parler returned to the Apple platform in May 2021, but it has remained absent from Google’s main app store until now.

Parler has agreed to modify its app to moderate content and remove posts that incite violence, Google said in a statement. All apps on the Google Play store must “implement robust moderation practices that prohibit objectionable content,” the company said. That includes an in-app system for reporting objectionable user-generated content and removing and blocking abusive users.

“We are pleased that Parler is back on Google Play as a native app,” said Samuel Lipoff, chief technology officer at Parler. Android users had previously been able to download a version of the app available outside of the Play store.

Parler is among a growing group of so-called alt-tech sites that aim to give conservatives a forum to share views they feel are silenced on mainstream platforms. But the apps have struggled at times to fulfill their users’ expansive definition of free speech while complying with Apple and Google policies.

One of the most prominent, Donald Trump’s Truth Social, has been available in the Apple App Store since February but has yet to launch in the Google Play store. Earlier this week, Google said it had notified Truth Social of “several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play.”

Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social, said that it’s been working in “good faith” to comply with with Google’s rules “without compromising our promise to be a haven for free speech.”

(Updates with Parler’s statement in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Broadcom Rallies After Forecast Suggests It’s Evading Chip Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. shares rose the most in three months after the chipmaker gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, allaying fears that spending on internet infrastructure is slowing. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingStocks De

  • CMA CGM expects shipping slowdown after another strong quarter

    Weakening consumer spending is curbing shipping demand and freight rates, transport giant CMA CGM said on Friday as it reported another jump in quarterly profits. French-based CMA CGM, one of the world's largest container lines, reported a net profit of $7.6 billion for the second quarter, up from $3.5 billion in the year-earlier period and also surpassing $7.2 billion in the first quarter. Echoing its peers, CMA CGM said economic pressures were starting to be felt in shipping, cooling intense demand for ocean transport since the coronavirus pandemic.

  • California Lawmakers Vote to Keep Last Nuclear Plant Online

    (Bloomberg) -- California legislators voted to extend the life of the state’s last nuclear power plant by five years as protection against blackouts -- provided the federal government pays much of the cost.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberElizabeth Ho

  • Pemex’s Acting Chief Finance Officer Replaced After Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos, the state oil producer struggling to turn around lackluster oil production and reduce debt, replaced its acting finance chief after less than a year on the job.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationInterim Chief Financia

  • Texas Sees Historic 26% Surge in Tax Revenue as Inflation Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas’s tax revenue is rising by historic amounts, in part as economic growth and soaring inflation drive up the price of goods.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingStocks Decline on Fed Concerns, European Gas Woes: Markets WrapThe Lone St

  • Virginia Governor Youngkin Blasts Biden’s Speech as ‘Divisive’

    (Bloomberg) -- Virginia Governor Republican Glenn Youngkin lambasted President Joe Biden for his Thursday night speech in Philadelphia, where he cast Donald Trump’s political movement as a threat to democracy. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingHong Ko

  • Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 gas to stay shut until fault fixed, "workshop conditions needed"

    Russia's Gazprom said on Friday that natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut off after the main gas turbine at the Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg was found to have an engine oil leak during a joint inspection with Siemens Energy, which maintains the turbine. Gazprom said in its statement on Telegram that the oil leak detection report "was also signed by representatives of Siemens". Gazprom cited Siemens as saying that the necessary repairs could only be done in "the conditions of a specialised workshop".

  • Apple iPhone Takes Lead in Smartphone Market. People Are Switching From Androids.

    It was the first time the iPhone accounted for more than half of the phones in use in the U.S. since 2007, according to Counterpoint Research.

  • Labor Day: Is Costco open? Will USPS, FedEx and UPS make deliveries?

    A guide to whether post offices, schools, banks and other services and stores are closed for Labor Day on Monday.

  • Gazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in 11th Hour Blow to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said its key gas pipeline to Europe won’t reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingStocks Decline on Fed Concerns, European

  • When is NASA’s Artemis 1 launch, and where to watch the lunar mission take off

    Saturday's rescheduled Artemis 1 mission is NASA's first step toward returning humans to Earth's Moon.

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • Exclusive-Scientists detect second 'vast' methane leak at Pemex oil field in Mexico

    Satellites recorded another large methane leak at an offshore platform belonging to Mexico's Pemex in August, according to exclusive data shared with Reuters, even as pressure mounts on the state oil company to reduce these emissions. Three satellites recorded images of methane plumes at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field cluster in the Gulf of Mexico during six days between Aug 5 and Aug 29, said Itziar Irakulis-Loitxate, a scientist from the Polytechnic University of Valencia. During these days, some 44,064 tons of methane were released into the atmosphere from the Zaap oil field in another "ultraemission", Irakulis-Loitxate estimated.

  • Why Is Plains All American (PAA) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Plains All American (PAA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff

    The service provider has found ways to make its service more valuable by giving users free add-ons they actually want.

  • What to expect at Apple’s ‘far out’ iPhone 14 event

    Get ready for some major upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup at Apple's "Far Out" event next week.

  • The 20 best Labor Day TV sales worth shopping right now at Walmart, Amazon and Target — as low as $90

    These are the best Labor Day TV sales you can shop right now from brands like Sony, LG, VIZIO and more. Prices start at just $90!

  • Elon Musk’s satellite internet flies under the radar at public schools nationwide

    Tech magnate Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink has quietly made inroads with public schools nationwide over the past two years, winning over

  • The 18 best Labor Day laptop sales to shop this year — starting at just $90

    Labor Day laptop sales are insane this year. Snag best sellers from brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus and more from three trusted retailers.

  • Early Labor Day Sales on Laptops: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More

    Save up to 60% off laptops at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers.