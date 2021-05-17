Parler Back On Apple App Store, COO George Farmer Named New CEO
Parler, the social media app popular with right-wing U.S. conservatives’ has returned to Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store Monday, after Apple had debarred it following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Reuters reports.
Parler COO George Farmer was also appointed as the new CEO. He will succeed interim CEO Mark Meckler, who will be departing from the company.
Earlier this year, Parler co-founder and CEO, John Matze was terminated for financially supporting and being a candidate for the U.K.’s Brexit Party and active involvement in business and politics on both sides of the Atlantic.
Last month Apple agreed to readmit Parler into its App Store after submitting an app that complied with Apple’s content moderation policies.
Anything not allowed in the App Store will be available on Parler’s web-based and Android versions.
Parler is still seeking Apple’s permit for users to access hate speech behind a warning label, the Washington Post reports.
Posts categorized as “hate” by Parler’s new artificial intelligence moderation system will not be visible on iPhones or iPads.
Several tech companies severed ties with Parler following the Capital Riot incident, including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
Parler returned online in February with private cloud infrastructure SkySilk.
Parler remained available on Android.
Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.98% at $126.20 on the last check Monday.
