Parler Back On Apple App Store, COO George Farmer Named New CEO

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Parler, the social media app popular with right-wing U.S. conservatives’ has returned to Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store Monday, after Apple had debarred it following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Reuters reports.

  • Parler COO George Farmer was also appointed as the new CEO. He will succeed interim CEO Mark Meckler, who will be departing from the company.

  • Earlier this year, Parler co-founder and CEO, John Matze was terminated for financially supporting and being a candidate for the U.K.’s Brexit Party and active involvement in business and politics on both sides of the Atlantic.

  • Last month Apple agreed to readmit Parler into its App Store after submitting an app that complied with Apple’s content moderation policies.

  • Anything not allowed in the App Store will be available on Parler’s web-based and Android versions.

  • Parler is still seeking Apple’s permit for users to access hate speech behind a warning label, the Washington Post reports.

  • Posts categorized as “hate” by Parler’s new artificial intelligence moderation system will not be visible on iPhones or iPads.

  • Several tech companies severed ties with Parler following the Capital Riot incident, including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • Parler returned online in February with private cloud infrastructure SkySilk.

  • Parler remained available on Android.

  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.98% at $126.20 on the last check Monday.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Parler returns to Apple's App Store, names new CEO

    (Reuters) -Parler, a social media app popular with U.S. conservatives, returned to Apple Inc's App Store on Monday, after the iPhone maker dropped it following the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Parler also named George Farmer, the company's chief operating officer since March, as its new chief executive and said interim CEO Mark Meckler would be leaving. Apple said last month it would readmit Parler into its iOS App Store, after Parler proposed updates to its app and content moderation policies.

  • Parler returns to the Apple App Store

    Parler, the controversial social media app popular among conservatives, is back on the Apple App Store after being booted for its content moderation policies.Context: Parler was kicked off the App Store after Apple deemed its content moderation policies inadequate in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Apple is under increasing antitrust scrutiny for its control of the App Store, and right-wing users along with Republican members of Congress had argued they were being silenced by the phone giant.Parler said content that is not allowed on iPhones due to the App Store rules will be available on Android and web versions of the app.Flashback: Apple told Parler its content moderation and hate speech policies were adequate, and it would be allowed back on the App Store in April.What they're saying: "Parler has and will always be a place where people can engage in the free exchange of ideas in the full spirit of the First Amendment," Parler's interim CEO, Mark Meckler, said. "The entire Parler team has worked hard to address Apple's concerns without compromising our core mission."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Settle Higher, but Volatility Remains on Horizon

    The AUD/USD and NZD/USD closed higher on Friday, an upbeat conclusion to a whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy squared off against mounting inflation jitters.

  • U.S. to Send 80 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Abroad

    • The U.S. is sending 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of June, in addition to the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine it promised last month, President announced Monday. The (AZN) doses — all the vaccine it has produced in the U.S. — will be sent as soon as they are cleared as safe by the Food and Drug Administration. The other vaccines will be sent as they are available.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7204 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7204 and the 61.8% level at .7266.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as tech shares weigh; gold climbs amid inflation concerns

    Stock indexes were lower globally on Monday with technology shares on Wall Street falling, while U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed even after a report showing the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state. Concerns over inflationary pressure helped to lift gold prices to their highest in more than three months, however. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co.

  • John Deere Helps Black Farmers Fight Land Grabbers Through LEAP Coalition

    John Deere is teaming up with the National Black Growers Council and others to help Black Famers other underrepresented farmers gain title to their land

  • Asia-Pacific Currencies – Rapid Rise in US Inflation Caps Aussie, Kiwi, Yen Before Fed Stops the Selling

    The Yen, Aussie and Kiwi whipsawed as investors betting on a rebounding economy squared off against those fearful of inflation.

  • EXPLAINER: The Supreme Court takes a major abortion case

    The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide a major abortion case that could dramatically alter decades of rulings on abortion rights and eventually lead to dramatic restrictions on abortion access. It's been nearly 50 years since the court announced in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that women have a constitutional right to abortion. COULD THIS BE THE CASE THAT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE?

  • During call with Netanyahu, Biden expresses support for ceasefire

    President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, and during their call expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and encouraged Netanyahu "to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the White House said. Over the last week, Israel has been conducting airstrike after airstrike in Gaza, and in return, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. This is the worst fighting between the two sides since 2014, and so far, at least 200 Palestinians and eight Israelis have been killed. Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to broker a ceasefire, but have yet to make any progress. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said any "diplomatic initiative that advances that prospect is something that we'll support," but "ultimately it is up to the parties to make clear that they want to pursue a ceasefire." The Biden administration said it is focusing on "quiet, intensive diplomacy," but some Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), are calling on the president to "push harder" on Israel and Hamas to stop the violence. "We can't continue to see this loss of civilian life," Schiff said on Face the Nation Sunday. "It's got to come to an end." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracyBiden reports lower 2020 income in newly-released tax returns

  • 21 Celebrity Moms and Daughters Who Look Exactly Alike

    Prepare to marvel at these downright freaky likenesses.

  • Seagate and Western Digital Rally Extends as Crypto Farmers Snap Up Disk Drives

    The cryptocurrency world’s hot new thing is Chia, a new digital currency dreamed up by Bram Cohen, also the founder of the wildly popular file-download service BitTorrent. Over the last three trading days, shares of Western Digital (ticker: WDC) and Seagate (STX) have rallied 24% and 19%, respectively. The rally accelerated on Friday after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore noted that a huge increase in demand for high capacity disk-drives was driving up prices and creating shortages.

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Matt Gaetz addresses sex trafficking allegations in Ohio rally speech: ‘I’m being falsely accused’

    Joel Greenberg, an associate of the Florida congressman, expected to plead guilty in court on Monday

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine