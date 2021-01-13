Parler - a social media app that was used to organize the attack on the US Capitol - needs to step up moderation to get back on the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook says

Ben Gilbert
Tim Cook, Apple CEO
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the world premiere of Apple's "The Morning Show" at David Geffen Hall on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in New York City. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On Wednesday, January 6, pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol building and broke in.

Five people died during the attempted insurrection, including a US Capitol police officer, and dozens more were injured. As the events unfolded, some users of the right-leaning social media service Parler cheered the violence.

"Hold your ground!!! Keep the ground you have gained. Do not relinquish what we have," one Parler user who self-identified as a member of the Proud Boys said. "The time has come Patriots. This is our time. Time to take back our country. Time to fight for our freedom," pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood said through his Parler account.

By Saturday, January 9, both Apple and Google had pulled Parler from their respective app stores.

"We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity," Apple said in a statement over the weekend. "Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety."

Now, in a new interview with CBS This Morning Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained what it will take for Parler to get back on the App Store.

"Parler has some issues with moderation. There are some incitement of violence examples on there," he told cohost Gayle King. "They need to step it up on moderation, and our hope is that they get back on the store."

Cook specifically addressed Parler CEO John Matze, who has been critical of Apple's decision.

"We have terms of service for our app store and some of those terms of service, he's in violation of," Cook said. "All we're asking, Gayle, is that he meet the terms of service."

Before Apple pulled Parler from the App Store, the company gave Parler 24 hours to address what Apple said are violations of its terms of service.

"They claim it is due to violence on the platform," Matze said on Parler. "Displaying the horrible double standard Apple and their big tech pack apply to the community."

In addition to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Parler was also banned by Amazon from using its web hosting services. Parler representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Watch the full interview with Tim Cook here:

Got a tip? Contact Business Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email (bgilbert@businessinsider.com), or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Read the original article on Business Insider

