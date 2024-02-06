Parliament approves 90-day extension of martial law, mobilization

Ukraine's parliament voted on Feb. 6 to extend martial and mobilization by another 90 days starting from Feb. 14, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from November 2023 until Feb. 14, 2024.

Zelensky delivered a proposal to the parliament on Feb. 5 to extend the two measures for another 90 days.

Zhelezniak said on Feb. 5 that this would be the parliament's 10th vote on martial law since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

