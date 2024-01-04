Parliament begins review of new conscription law with top military leadership in attendance

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence initiated an examination of a new bill on revamping Ukraine’s military conscription system on Jan. 4, according to MP Mariana Bezuhla on Facebook.

The process is expected to take three days and will be held in a closed session, Bezuhla, who serves as deputy head of the committee, explained.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov all also attended the committee meeting, ruling Servant of the People party head David Arakhamia reported on Telegram.

Earlier, MP Yehor Cherniev said that the bill would be discussed in blocks, with plans to hear explanations from its authors.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, registered the conscription reform bill on Dec. 25, 2023. It proposes comprehensive changes for military registration, conscription notices, medical examinations, deferments, mobilization, military service, and discharge.

The bill suggests, among other things, changing the conscription age from 27 to 25 years, abolishing conscription, allowing sending call-up notices to local military recruitment offices electronically, and more.

Human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has criticized those proposals, stating that certain provisions restrict the rights of Ukrainians and contradict the Constitution.

