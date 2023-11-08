Parliament prolongs martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has prolonged martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine until 14 February 2024.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Quote from Zhelezniak: "Parliament supported the laws (#10211 and 10212) on Decrees on the prolongation of martial law and general mobilisation. A total of 329 and 322 votes were given correspondingly for the bills (with 226 necessary to pass – ed.). From 16 November 2023 (martial law and mobilisation were extended − ed.) for 90 days − to 14 February 2024".

Details: The member of parliament recalled that this was already the ninth vote of the Verkhovna Rada to prolong martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zhelezniak also noted that this time, no one from the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine reached the parliament to present the laws. He said that earlier, "at least the secretary of the NSDC would talk [about it]."

