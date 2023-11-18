Parliament proposes to regulate Ukraine’s integration into EU roaming

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has registered bill No. 10265 on the single roaming zone with the European Union. The draft law provides for the regulation of this procedure, which has been in place on a temporary basis since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the draft law on the parliament's website

Details: The new draft law proposes to amend the law On Electronic Communications by adding a definition of the common roaming area of Ukraine and the EU and other related concepts.

It will also expand the powers of the National Electronic Communications Regulator in terms of dealing with electronic service providers and supervising their activities.

Among other things, the National Electronic Communications Regulator will be able to set uniform marginal rates for voice traffic within the communications network coming from EU or Ukrainian numbers that will be in the single roaming area, in accordance with the rates in force in the European Union.

"This will create a common roaming area between Ukraine and the EU, which will facilitate the free movement of Ukrainian and EU citizens within the common roaming area and allow them to enjoy the benefits of RLAH [Roam Like At Home] without having to pay additional charges," an explanatory note to the draft law says.

Background:

Millions of Ukrainians in the EU are now able to keep in touch with family in Ukraine without paying excess charges thanks to an agreement that was made between operators after Russia's full-scale invasion started and a significant number of Ukrainian refugees arrived in Europe. This agreement was extended for another year in July 2023.

At the same time, Ukraine's integration with the EU's roaming system on a permanent basis is ongoing. In April 2023, the EU-Ukraine Association Committee approved the European Commission's proposal for Ukraine’s adherence to EU roaming rules.

Support UP or become our patron!