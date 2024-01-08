Parliament set to revisit appointment of UA Accounting Chamber head in January 2024

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, is set to revisit the appointment of the head of the Ukrainian Accounting Chamber during its first plenary session in January 2024, parliamentary chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said in an interview with news agency Interfax-Ukraine on Jan. 5.

"We're in a situation where the parliament hasn't decided on it,” he said.

“So, the first meeting in 2024 will kick off with a vote related to the appointment of Olha Pishchanska to the head position of the Accounting Chamber. If there are enough votes, Mrs. Pishchanska will be appointed. However, if not, the Verkhovna Rada will continue to exercise its right to nominate a candidate for the head of the Accounting Chamber."

Parliament faced challenges in appointing Pishchanska to the position on Dec. 21, when it became clear during a signal vote that some MPs wouldn't support Pishchanska’s appoint during the actual voting, leading to delays in the procedure.

Pishchanska previously served as the head of the Anti-monopoly Committee of Ukraine from July 16, 2020, to Sep. 5, 2023.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine