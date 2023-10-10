Parliamentary committee clears medial cannabis bill

Ukraine’s parliamentary Healthcare Committee has approved a second draft of a bill to legalize and regulate the use of medical cannabis in the country, Ukrainian MP and committee member Olga Stefanyshyna said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10.

“The Healthcare Committee has just recommended the medical cannabis bill for second reading [in the parliament]!” said Stefanyshyna.

Read also: Zelenskyy responds to petition to legalize porn in Ukraine

“Nearly a thousand amendments, dozens of hours of discussions with law enforcement, agricultural workers, MPs, and the public: we have done everything to ensure that patients can access medicine as soon as possible, and businesses have the opportunity to operate in Ukraine under clear and transparent oversight from the state.”

Read also: Occupiers refuse medicines to southern Ukraine residents without Russian passports — Defense Ministry

According to Stefanyshyna, "medical cannabis [regulation] has never made this far in the history of Ukraine."

"We're anticipating the second reading, hoping that it will pass this time," she added.

Read also: Ukraine may legalize civil partnerships – what the new law can change

On July 12, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council recommended to pass a law to legalize and regulate medical cannabis, emphasizing that Ukraine should adopt the best and most effective medical practices.

On July 13, 268 Ukrainian MPs supported the bill in initial reading.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine