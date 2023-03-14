Parlier man found dying of gunshot wounds inside car. A friend tried driving him to safety

Ruben Ramirez of Parlier was identified Monday as the man who died in a car outside the small community of Del Rey.

Fresno County Sheriffs deputies responded to the intersection of Bethel and Jefferson, where they located a vehicle and found the 55-year-old Ramirez inside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives determined Ramirez was shot minutes earlier.

His friend tried driving him to safety and pulled over at Bethel and Jefferson after noticing the severity of his wound.

The shooting is being investigated as a possibly gang related.

No suspect(s) have been identified.

Detectives are seeking witnesses to the crime and anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.