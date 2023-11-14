Parlin man killed crossing the street: Sayreville police ask for help

PARLIN (Sayreville) – A 66-year-old township man died after he was struck by a car while he was crossing Ernston Road Monday evening, said Sayreville Police Lieutenant James Novack.

Around 5:04 p.m., police responded to Ernston Road on reports of an accident. On their arrival, authorities found the victim, Sos Khachatryan, and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Novack said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was crossing the street and was struck by a 21-year-old Parlin motorist.

The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time, Novack said.

Anyone with information about the accident should contact Patrolman Thomas Calise of the Sayreville Police Department's Traffic Safety Bureau at 732-525-5430.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Parlin NJ man killed crossing the street: police ask for help