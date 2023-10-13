Parma Fire officials encourage residents to be safe during Fire Prevention Week
Fire officials say check to make sure your smoke alarms are in operating order and have fresh batteries.
Fire officials say check to make sure your smoke alarms are in operating order and have fresh batteries.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
2024 Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV gets official driving range numbers. The base Light trim accounts for the shortest and longest ranges.
Ford and its joint venture partner SK On will increase wages at two planned EV battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee in an effort to assuage striking autoworkers. The joint venture, known as BlueOval SK, said it's offering higher wages for maintenance technicians and associate maintenance technicians, ranging from $24 to $37.50 per hour based on experience. BlueOval SK said it conducted a wage and benefit benchmarking study to determine employee pay and benefits.
The Phillies are going back to the NLCS, thanks to Nick Castellanos and some clutch defense.
We cherry-picked the stuff worth snapping up: Kate Spade, Beats, Apple, Shark, Nespresso, Martha Stewart, Lenovo and more.
There's something for everyone.
You don't have to spend a lot to snag these post-October Prime Day deals. Save big on vacuums, portable chargers, outlet extenders and more.
GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise has opened its robotaxi service to users in Houston — an expansion that comes amid increasing criticism of the company's operations in San Francisco, it's first launch city. Cruise said it will operate seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in about 11 square miles of sprawling Houston, including Downtown, Midtown, East Downtown, Montrose, Hyde Park and River Oaks neighborhoods. Cruise has about 400 vehicles spread across Austin, Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.
Starting at $28.
Save up to 70% on SwissGear, Rockland and more: Stock is flying off the virtual shelves.
After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Cassandra Peterson reveals the essential ingredients behind her famous alter ego as "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" turns 35.
It's less than $15.
X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, came under fire earlier this week in Europe, when European Commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stark open letter to the company warning it of its failure to clamp down on disinformation and illegal content on the platform circulating in the aftermath of the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. A letter signed by X CEO Linda Yaccarino notes that the company has "redistributed resources" and "refocused teams." The letter stays, in Yaccarino's words, "high level," which means that it is light on specific numbers.
Oakland is still eligible to land a WNBA team when the league starts its next round of expansion in 2026.
More United Auto Workers members indicate they’ll go on strike if needed at General Dynamics, while GM in Canada gets a reprieve from Unifor union members. This as Stellantis expands its future battery production plans in the US — a key point of issue as UAW contract negotiations continue.
Many other Fire TV devices are on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Add them to your cart today.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after he allegedly shot into a vehicle at his San Diego-area home.