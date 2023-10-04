Parma police chase ends in crash

TechCrunch

Cyrus Khajvandi, a Stanford biology graduate and two-time entrepreneur, often found it challenging to stay on top of scientific research while managing his daily workload. Recognizing that he wasn't the only one -- and that AI technology was becoming more accessible -- Khajvandi began developing an AI platform to summarize and answer questions about documents, particularly scientific studies. "Our mission at Humata is to empower people and organizations to make smarter and faster decisions by being able to ask questions across all their files," Khajvandi told TechCrunch in an email interview.