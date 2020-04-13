Parnassus Endeavor Fund Adds 3 Stocks to Portfolio in 1st Quarter

The Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) released its first-quarter portfolio earlier this week, listing three new holdings.





The fund, which is part of Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s San Francisco-based Parnassus Investments, avoids investing in fossil fuel-related stocks. Rather, it prefers companies that have exemplary work environments and are known for being socially and environmentally responsible. With the goal of capital appreciation, the portfolio managers invest in discounted large-cap companies that have strong competitive advantages, relevant products and quality management teams.

With these criteria in mind, the fund established positions in FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX), VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) during the quarter.

FedEx

The fund invested in 1.2 million shares of FedEx, allocating 5.66% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of $141.50 per share during the quarter.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based courier company has a $31.95 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $124.21 on Monday with a forward price-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-book ratio of 1.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading above its fair value, suggesting it is overpriced. The GuruFocus valuation rank of 7 out of 10, however, leans more toward undervaluation

GuruFocus rated FedEx's financial strength 4 out of 10. Although the company has issued approximately $3.8 billion in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level due to sufficient interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 1.92, however, indicates it is under some pressure since its weighted average cost of capital is greater than its return on invested capital, which implies it may not be capital efficient.

The company's profitability fared a bit better with a 7 out of 10 rating, driven by an expanding operating margin. It has negative returns that underperform a majority of competitors, however, and a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, which indicates business conditions are in poor shape. Due to a slowdown in revenue growth over the past 12 months, the business predictability rank of one out of five stars is on watch. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank typically return an average of 1.1% per annum over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in FedEx, Dodge & Cox has the largest stake with 10.31% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust, Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), Hotchkis & Wiley, Jeff Ubben (Trades, Portfolio) and Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio).

VF Corp.

After exiting a position in VF in the third quarter of 2018, the Endeavor Fund entered a new 1.9 million-share stake. The trade had an impact of 4% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $76.81 each.

The apparel and footwear manufacturer, which is headquartered in Denver, has a market cap of $22.79 billion; its shares were trading around $57.56 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-book ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is overvalued. The GurFocus valuation rank of 3 out of 10 supports this assessment.

