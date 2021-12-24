Parole again denied in 1988 Gloucester slaying

Dec. 24—The state Parole Board has denied a request for release by one of two people convicted in the 1988 strangulation murder of a Gloucester man they believed had implicated them in another slaying.

Sean D. Smith, now 56, is serving a life sentence with the chance of parole for the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Joseph Baker. A co-defendant, now known as Elisabeth Hussey, was sentenced to life without parole in Baker's death, as well as the death of another Gloucester man, Paul Kelley. Smith was found guilty of being an accessory in the Kelley murder and received a consecutive 6- to 7-year prison term.

Investigators say Baker was killed after Smith, also from Gloucester, and Hussey (then known as Edward Hussey) suspected him of speaking to police and implicating them in the Kelley murder.

In its decision earlier this month, the board unanimously rejected Smith's latest effort at parole, following a 2020 hearing where Smith initially offered an apology, but then proceeded to minimize his role in the killing, suggesting "I just stood there," while Hussey strangled the victim.

The board also noted that Smith's record while in prison has been marked by allegations that he engaged in various schemes to defraud other inmates, including a credit card fraud case — though Smith noted that he was not found guilty in that matter. In 1999 the Massachusetts Secretary of State also filed a civil complaint against Smith who, while in MCI Norfolk, convinced other prisoners to send funds to his wife to invest in tech stocks during the "dot com" boom of the late 1990s, as well as allegedly engaging in a romance scam with a woman in The Netherlands.

The board "noted that Mr. Smith has displayed a pattern of criminal behavior throughout his incarceration," according to the Dec. 7 decision. "When they raised concern as to his tendency to engage in predatory behavior, Mr. Smith admitted to targeting weaker inmates and stealing from them." Smith suggested that the accusations of involvement in gambling in prison was not a big deal, telling the board, "It wasn't like I was running a major book operation."

The parents of Kelley testified in opposition and the board also received letters in opposition from the Essex and Middlesex district attorneys.

The hearing was his second since he became eligible for parole in 2003. He waived his hearing that year; five years later, he had a hearing but then "refused to participate." He also postponed hearings in 2013 and 2018.

The board ruled that Smith can seek parole again in four years.

