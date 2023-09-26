Parole board denies early release for convicted murderer

Sep. 25—The California board of Parole Hearings has denied early release from prison to Maricruz Galaviz, who was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty in 2004 of first-degree murder.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office reported Monday that the parole board determined Thursday that Galaviz, 46, poses a current and unreasonable risk to public safety. She is expected to come up for a new parole hearing in less than three years.

Galaviz was among a group of people accused of beating, torturing and murdering a woman who they believed stole drugs from an associate of theirs.