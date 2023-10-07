Parole board leaves convicted double-murderer in prison

Oct. 6—Kern County convicted double-murderer Ramon Birrueta was denied parole Tuesday, prompting a comment by county District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer about his behavior in prison.

Birrueta is serving 27 years to life for two counts of murder after he was found to have shot and stabbed his neighbor following a night of drinking, with her children sleeping nearby. Then he shot his girlfriend.

Since he was sent to prison in 1983, Birrueta has been found in violation of at least 17 serious rules for inmates, Zimmer's office said in a news release Friday.

Presiding commissioner Robert Barton of the California Board of Parole Hearings, which found Birrueta still poses a current and unreasonable public risk, noted Birrueta has done nothing since his last parole meeting to prepare for release from prison or avail himself of resources to address his domestic violence problems.

Zimmer said in a news release Friday, "Birrueta has a horrid criminal history and continues to be a risk to others even behind bars. I'm glad that the Board of Parole Hearings was able to recognize the danger that Birrueta poses to public safety."