Parole Board denies nonprofit founder, Dan Doyle's, bid for geriatric parole

CRANSTON – The state Parole Board on Wednesday refused to grant geriatric parole to Dan Doyle, disgraced founder of the Institute for International Sport.

Matthew Degnan, administrator for the board, did not provide the reasoning behind the denial, but said the minutes from Wednesday’s session should be available next week.

Doyle, 73, of Connecticut, had sought geriatric/medical parole based on his age and the COVID pandemic.

As of Jan. 21, there were 457 active COVID infections among the people incarcerated at the Adult Correctional Institutions and 83 active cases among the staff working within the prisons, according to the Department of Corrections.

Dan Doyle is sentenced at Washington County Superior Court in 2017 for embezzling $1 million from the nonprofit he founded, the Institute for International Sport.

Doyle sentenced in 2017 for embezzlement

Doyle was sentenced in 2017 to serve seven years in prison for embezzling more than $1 million from the nonprofit institute, which once drew students from around the world to compete in sports at the University of Rhode Island campus. He founded and led the institute on the premise of achieving peace through sports.

A jury convicted him of embezzlement, forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses after prosecutors produced evidence that he drained money from the organization to pay for cosmetic eye surgery, his daughters’ college education, personal bonuses and a rehearsal dinner.

From 2016: Dan Doyle guilty of all charges, including embezzlement and forgery

He has sought to cut his sentence short through motions in state court and most recently U.S. District Court, where he argues his constitutional rights were violated when Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg let prosecutors present an “avalanche” of prejudicial evidence about conduct for which Doyle was never charged.

Adult Correctional Institutions: COVID cases have more than doubled at the ACI in less than a week

Dan Doyle, in an interview in March 2018 inside the ACI.

Response to early release requests

State prosecutors have opposed Doyle’s release every step of the way.

Assistant Attorneys General J. Patrick Youngs III and Mark Trovato said they were not aware of any cognitive or permanent physical impairment or severe terminal illness that would warrant release on medical grounds.

Story continues

“What has, without doubt, virulently afflicted Mr. Doyle for many years is his breathtaking and arrogant refusal to accept any responsibility for his now well-known and well-documented crimes,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to the Parole Board.

Doyle’s lawyers have emphasized his good deeds behind bars, including mentoring other people serving time and lifting other inmates self-esteem.

"Dan has done a pretty extraordinary job," his lawyer, Gary Pelletier, said.

Pelletier said he respected the board's decision, but thinks Doyle is well suited for parole, particularly due to the pandemic.

"There is a COVID outbreak. He runs a very significant risk of contracting COVID," Pelletier said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Parole Board denies nonprofit founder, Dan Doyle's, bid for geriatric parole