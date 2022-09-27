Parole check results in standoff with SWAT, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department and SWAT team is involved in a standoff with a parolee who has refused to come out of a home in central Sioux Falls, police say.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident started when a parole agent conducted a routine check on a parolee on the 700 block of South Glendale Avenue. The subject refused to come out of the house, Clemens said.

There were reports of the subject with a knife, but Clemens said it's unclear whether anyone has been threatened.

Road closures around the scene are located at West Avenue and Glendale Avenue from 14th Street to 16th Street. The Sioux Falls Police SWAT team arrived a couple of hours after police were called.

This story is still developing.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Parole check results in standoff with Sioux Falls SWAT, police say