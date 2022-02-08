Parole considered for man in 1991 Fayetteville slaying

A man sentenced to life in prison for a 1991 killing in Fayetteville is being considered for parole, officials said Tuesday.

Timothy Devon Smith, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder in the Sept. 28, 1991, shooting death of Wallace Glenn Thomas Jr., 26.

Wallace was found dead of a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of his vehicle after it had crashed into a utility pole on Grove Street. Smith and co-defendant Frederick Orlando Cook were found guilty at trial in July 1992.

According to the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, Smith is being investigated for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program — a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

“Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the Commission in making its decision,” a commission news release said.

The state’s current sentencing law, known as Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed after Oct. 2, 1994. However, Smith's conviction came when parole was still an option.

