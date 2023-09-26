Parole denied for man convicted of 2011 murder

Sep. 26—A state board denied parole last week to Arturo Huerta, who in 2012 was convicted by a Kern County jury of second-degree murder with personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The California Board of Parole Hearings determined Thursday Huerta posed a current and unreasonable risk to public safety. Parole in his case was opposed by the Kern County District Attorney's Office, which announced the board's decision Tuesday.

Huerta was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison after being convicted Dec. 5, 2012 of striking and murdering a woman in his bedroom on April 17, 2011.