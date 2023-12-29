Parole denied for Marysville man who killed father

Dec. 28—The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation denied parole for Johnny Nanlap on Wednesday, who pleaded guilty to murdering his father Lai Nanlap in 2016.

In August 2014, Johnny Nanlap, then 28, reportedly stabbed his father in the back of his neck in their Marysville home. Nanlap was found by his family with a knife in hand standing over his nearly-decapitated father.

According to Appeal archives, Nanlap walked into his family's home on 4th Street and into his father's bedroom, locked the doors behind him and cut through the back of his father's neck with a large kitchen knife.

Nanlap's brother told police that their mother crawled through a window to open the front door, after which he discovered Nanlap standing above their father holding a knife and with blood on his arm.

Nanlap originally pleaded not guilty to homicide charges. During the lead-up to a jury trial, his mental competency was questioned after medical professionals suggested that he could have suffered from a schizophrenic episode at the time of the incident. Medical personnel at the Yuba County Jail said Nanlap reported hearing voices, specifically hearing "devil in my head telling me to kill, kill, kill."

Nanlap was ordered to Napa State Hospital in Napa, where he received treatment and was found competent to stand trial. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder just days before the scheduled trial and was later sentenced to serve 15 years to life in July 2016.

Nearly 10 years into his sentence, Nanlap received his first parole hearing on Wednesday. According to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, this is due to Proposition 57 which allows for "good conduct credits" in the Department of Corrections. Inmates can earn credits for sustained good behavior and quicken their time for parole consideration.

The DA's Office opposed Nanlap's release, arguing that "he does not appear to understand or articulate what led him to kill his father, which could lead to his committing other violent acts in the future."

Department of Corrections Commissioners Julie Garland and Mary Dang agreed with this argument and denied the hearing.

"A huge thank you to Deputy DA Caitlin Smith for the amount of hard work she did to prepare for this hearing," the DA's Office said in a statement. "Caitlin takes great pride in representing the community and our victims and ensuring the commissioners have all of the facts before them when making these important decisions."