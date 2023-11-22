Parole denied to three-striker

Nov. 21—Parole has been denied to an inmate whose early release was opposed by the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

The California Board of Parole Hearings turned down parole Thursday for Richard Brown, who was potentially eligible for elderly parole because, at age 60, he has served almost 36 years in prison.

The board issued a 10-year denial after finding he was not eligible for parole and posed "a current unreasonable risk of danger to society," according to a news release Tuesday from the DA's Office.

Brown, a three-striker, is serving a 69 years-to-life sentence, the DA's Office stated.

Brown was convicted of attempted murder for attacking another inmate on Oct. 31, 1994. He was sentenced to life in prison for a separate attack on an inmate on Nov. 3, 1995.