Parole denied for Willows triple murderer

Jul. 27—Parole was denied for triple murderer John Wayne Card during a rehearing held on Tuesday in Stockton.

According to the Glenn County District Attorney's Office, the hearing was virtually attended by Deputy District Attorney Michael Coffey, who opposed parole on behalf of the People of Glenn County, as well as members of the victim's family who also spoke in opposition to Card's parole.

After a multi-hour hearing, the parole board denied parole for three years.

In 1974, Card murdered three members of the Griffiths family in Willows as part of a robbery scheme, according to the Glenn County Distrcit Attourney's Office.

"He then kidnapped and held hostage three members of the Skillin family for nearly a week while he attempted to evade law enforcement," said officials. "Finally, after abandoning the Skillin family by chaining them to a tree in the forest, he was captured near Truckee by a coalition of Northern California law enforcement agencies and the FBI."

Card was convicted at a jury trial and sentenced to death, but in 1976, the California Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty violated the California Constitution and commuted the death sentences of Card and approximately 70 other inmates to life in prison.

The statute was later updated to address the constitutional concerns of the California Supreme Court, but the commuted death sentences could not be reinstated, officials said.

"The District Attorney's Office would like to thank the family of the victims for attending the parole hearing today and bravely speaking out against this dangerous killer being released," officials said in a statement after the parole hearing.