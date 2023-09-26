Parole granted to convicted murderer, child abuser

Sep. 25—A man who pled no contest to second-degree murder and felony child abuse in 1996 was granted early release from prison Thursday by the California Board of Parole Hearings, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office reported.

Dean Lutz and his then-girlfriend were accused of systematically abusing and torturing her daughters, ages 3 and 4, and killing one of them. He was sentenced to 16 years and 4 months to life in prison.

Lutz was denied parole the last time he came before the board in June 2022.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release Monday she was astounded the board granted him parole.