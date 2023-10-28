Parole granted to man convicted of second-degree murder

Oct. 27—Parole has been granted to a man convicted of second-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with enhancements for having used a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury, the Kern County District Attorney's Office reported Friday.

Gang member Byron Wooten had been arguing on May 9, 2005 with his cousin, who was with five juveniles he coached in basketball. The then-20-year-old drove off but then turned around in his Buick and accelerating at the group.

While the coach only suffered a broken rib, one of the juveniles was killed and another was dragged under the car and required skin grafts.

Wooten was sentenced to 39 years and 8 months to life in prison. But because he was under 26 years old at the time of the crime, he qualified for early release and was paroled.