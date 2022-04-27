Parole granted for Stockton man convicted in 1991 Salida shooting case

A 49-year-old Stockton man who was 18 when he killed a man in Salida was recently granted parole, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office said.

Terrell Lamont Threet was sentenced in 1992 to serve 18 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to second degree and attempted murder.

The state Board of Parole Hearings granted Threet parole at a April 15 hearing, the office said in a press release, and considered his age at the time of the murder on May 25, 1991. Threet was at a party in Salida that Saturday when a fight began.

Threet fired shots into the air and as people ran away, he shot Jesse Bargas in the arm, the office said. Threet then shot Bargas in the back as Bargas laid on the ground before Threet fled in a car. Threet later saw Reggie Bland standing near a fence and fatally shot Bland in the chest, the office said.

A 17-year-old male was also injured by a bullet graze to his hand, the office said. Authorities arrested Threet three days later, charging him with murder, attempted murder and enhancements for personally using a firearm.

When granting Threet parole, the board found he had not used any controlled substances in prison since 2018. The board denied Threet parole that year, when his most recent prior parole hearing occurred.

The board also ordered Threet to transitional housing upon release. He has been in state prison for roughly 30 years.