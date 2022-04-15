Parole granted for woman in Jafffrey decapitation case

Apr. 15—The woman whose husband allegedly forced her to decapitate the body of the man with whom she had been having an affair was granted parole this week.

According to prosecutors, Britany Barron, of Jaffrey, witnessed her husband, Armando Barron, torture and kill a man named Jonathan Amerault in September 2020. Amerault had been Brittany Barron's lover.

Prosecutors said Armando Barron beat Britany Barron, put a loaded gun in her mouth and choked her until she passed out when he found out about the affair between her and Amerault in September 2020. Allegedly, he lured Amerault to a state park, where prosecutors said he beat Amerault and shot and killed him, before forcing Britany Barron to saw Amerault's head from his body.

Britany Barron pleaded guilty to falsifying evidence in late August 2021, and was sentenced in October to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison, with two years suspended and a credit for the 377 days she was held in jail — making her sentence effectively six months.

Barron will have to obey conditions of her release, including seeking employment, attending counseling, checking in with a parole officer and three months of electronic monitoring, said her attorney, Richard Guerriero.

He was glad Barron received parole.

"She has been through a very traumatic series of events," he said. "That continues, and she's holding up as best she can."

Armando Barron is set to be tried for capital murder in Amerault's death this summer, as well as for assault charges against Britany Barron. Guerriero said Britany Barron will testify at Armando Barron's trial.

"She faces the trauma of having to relive all this," Guerriero said, "when she's called as a witness in Armando Barron's murder trial."