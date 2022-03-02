At parole hearing, convicted killer Doucette blames women in his life for past violations

Mar. 2—NATICK — Charles "Chucky" Doucette told the state's Parole Board Tuesday that he's no longer the "hot-headed, cocky kid" who used violence and intimidation to get what he wanted.

And he acknowledged that he "shouldn't have had that gun in my hand" on the day he went to meet Raymond Bufalino, 30, at Harmony Grove Cemetery on the Salem-Peabody line 35 years ago.

"I live with that shame every day," Doucette told the board.

Doucette, sentenced to seven concurrent life sentences in 1991 for the second-degree murder of Bufalino, as well as two home invasions committed while he was let out on bail during the procedurally complicated case, is making his third attempt at parole since being returned to prison following a 2011 domestic abuse arrest.

Doucette's original release on parole was one of several decisions that put a spotlight on the board in the mid-2000s, when members had also voted to parole a man who went on to kill a Woburn police sergeant.

But even as Doucette asked the board for another chance at parole — after racking up new criminal charges and parole violations the last time he was let out, in 2007 — Doucette still repeatedly blamed the actions of others for his current situation.

Bufalino, who worked for Doucette's father at Charlie's Texaco in Salem, had suffered an injury on the job and filed for workers compensation, only to learn that the elder Doucette didn't have coverage.

Just hours before he was shot to death at close range, with two bullets to the head, in February 1987, Bufalino had refused a request to drop his claim — the motive for the killing, prosecutors have long believed.

But Doucette says it was Bufalino pushing the gun away that caused it to fire.

And he blamed two arrests while out on parole, in 2007 and 2011, on his accusers, a friend of the woman he was dating in 2007 and a woman he had started dating several years later.

"I made bad decisions when it came to the women I allowed into my life, with more problems than I had, thinking I could change them," Doucette told the board under questioning by Colette Santa.

He denied harming either of the women, characterizing what had happened in the first case as "she had oral sex with me." In the second incident in 2011, he told the board he had no choice but to put the woman on the street after he discovered she'd started drinking, or else potentially succumb to her "acting lovey-dovey." Doucette was charged with dragging the woman with his truck, but was later cleared by a jury.

Other violations came from Doucette's good intentions, he told the board, including allowing another woman to move into his Beverly home without telling his parole officer — he says he was trying to protect her from gang members who had raped her.

Issues with his parole officer trying to reach him at work? Doucette said he was constantly driving to job sites as he worked 16-hour days starting a contracting business or working as a Teamster on film sets. He left AA meetings early because he was "tired" after working all day, he said. He chose not to take part in AA in prison because he said other prisoners at MCI Concord were more interested in scoring contraband drugs than staying sober, he said.

Charlene Bonner, who has taken part in three of Doucette's parole hearings since 2011, quoted a former parole officer who said Doucette "seems to have his own agenda," and was difficult to supervise.

She said the board has had concerns about Doucette's candor, pointing out the times he'd failed to tell the officer about women he was involved with.

Doucette accused Bonner of "splitting hairs."

Doucette, now 62, is clean-shaven with his hair in a short, slightly graying side part. He's gained weight, his physical activity limited by a heart condition that led to doctors inserting two stents recently, he said.

Doucette and two student lawyers from a Boston College Law School program that assists prisoners, told the board that if released, Doucette would seek admission to a halfway house, where he could work, save money and then eventually move to Texas to be with family members who have relocated there.

Speaking in support of Doucette during the hearing was his sister, Kim Malik, who said she was "proud to see him making strides" while in custody.

Malik also shared her brother's view that the two women who accused him of crimes while he was on parole were the cause of his being returned to prison.

"Her actions brought us here," Malik told the board, referring to the former girlfriend who told police Doucette had dragged her with his truck. He was later found not guilty.

"I do not know anyone who is without fault," Malik continued, saying that it was unjust to have put him "in jail for over 10 years for the poor decisions he made" in his relationships.

"He has served his time and we have served it with him," she told the board.

Bufalino's family, however, believes he should remain in prison.

Bufalino's widow, Shauna O'Sullivan, said her son was just 2 months old when his father was killed.

"He deserved to have the love and support of two parents," O'Sullivan told the board.

"It has taken many years to come to terms with this senseless, violent act," she went on.

She said she still believes Doucette is dangerous and will hurt others if released.

A victim advocate read statements from three other family members of Bufalino, including a niece who described how Bufalino's mother never got over the death of her son, the pain always visible in her eyes. "It was a painful thing to watch," she wrote.

Bufalino's sister told the board in a written statement that their mother "died with a broken heart." His brother submitted a written statement saying "justice has not been served."

"I want answers as to why this man did what he did," the brother, Anthony Bufalino, wrote. "But the truth has never come out from him."

Elin Graydon, now a special assistant district attorney for Essex County, has been involved in the case since the first appeal, which was filed by the district attorney's office after the original trial judge, John Ronan, set aside the jury's first-degree murder verdict. Graydon also urged the board not to release Doucette.

Graydon pointed to the varying versions Doucette has offered over the years as to what happened, including the account he offered in 2006, when he was first granted parole, that the shots were "random," to a version in 2017 where he said he fired the second shot because he was "scared," to the version he offered Tuesday.

Throughout the hearing, Doucette also dropped references to relationships he had with law enforcement, from the Peabody officers who showed up at his home with a warrant after the 2007 rape accusation, to the deputy sheriff who lived down the street in 2011, to a parole officer and a former corrections officer who has submitted a letter in support of Doucette's release to the board.

In 2018, after he was denied parole by the board, Doucette filed a lawsuit contending that members had unfairly considered evidence of the two arrests despite his being cleared. The suit was dismissed in 2020.

The board typically takes months to issue decisions in life sentence cases.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

