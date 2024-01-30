Comment about parole leads to mistrial in case against Erie man charged in fatal shooting

Prosecutors relied heavily on an Erie woman's testimony as they sought a conviction against one of her co-defendants on second-degree murder and other charges in a 2022 robbery and shooting that led to the death of a city man.

But one comment made by Julia Gaerttner on the witness stand Monday led Erie County Judge David Ridge to declare a mistrial in the case against Derrick S. Wright, 36.

As Gaerttner, 33, was being questioned by prosecutors about the events leading up to and after the fateful armed encounter at a McClelland Avenue rental house on Jan. 26-27, 2022, she made a statement about Wright being on parole. Ridge determined the statement could prejudice the jury that had been hearing testimony in the case since the trial opened on Thursday morning.

The judge ruled a mistrial after prosecutors finished presenting their evidence and testimony early Monday afternoon.

Erie County First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Rieger, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Hillary Hoffman, said her office intends to try the case against Wright again.

Armed confrontation at rental house

Erie police accuse Wright, Gaerttner and two other co-defendants, Jamie D. Smith Jr. and Marsea S. Jones, of joining Shannon Crosby in an attempt to rob four Arizona men whom one said were in Erie to sell fentanyl pills to a local contact. A confrontation inside a short-term rental house in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue where the Arizona men were staying led to a shootout, killing Crosby, 30, and wounding one of the Arizona men.

Multiple gunshots were fired during the exchange, as police said they recovered more than a dozen casings at the scene. Authorities never revealed whom they believe fired the shots that killed Crosby.

Authorities charged Wright, Gaerttner, Smith and Jones with second-degree murder, a killing committed in the commission of a felony, the robbery. The Arizona men were charged with drug offenses.

The case against Wright is the only one that has gone to trial so far. Smith, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, shortly before he was scheduled to go to trial with Wright, and he was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison.

Gaerttner and Jones, 21, both testified during Wright's trial and await further court action in their cases. Two of the Arizona men have pleaded guilty to charges and were sentenced, and the other two await further court action.

A ride request

Gaerttner testified under questioning by Hoffman on Monday morning that Wright, her ex-boyfriend, contacted her at work on Jan. 26, 2022, and said he needed help and needed a ride. It wasn't an unusual request, she said, because he regularly called her asking for rides to or from work, Gaerttner said.

When she picked up Wright later that evening, he was with a man she knew as "Money," whom she later learned was Crosby, Gaerttner testified. She said she was told Money needed a ride to his aunt's house, but after driving to a location on Erie's lower east side Money got out of her car and returned with two men she did not know.

Gaerttner testified that she was then instructed to drive to a location on East 21st Street, where the two men she did not know got out and shortly returned. She said when she looked in her car's rearview mirror, she could see there were two long guns in the back seat.

Gaerttner said she wondered what was going to happen and where she was taking the group in her car.

Gaerttner said she was directed to drive south before they arrived on McClelland Avenue. She said she was told to pop the hood of her vehicle, turn on the hazard lights, knock on the door of the rental house and tell whoever answered it that she was having car trouble.

"I felt I was about to get hurt or somebody is about to get hurt," she told Hoffman.

Gaerttner said the others were standing on the side of the rental house as she knocked on the door. When someone came to the door, she said three of the men she was with pushed her out of the way, and as she ran toward her car she heard gunshots from inside of the house.

Gaerttner said under cross-examination by Wright's lawyer, Mark Del Duca, that she never saw Wright go into the house. She also said under questioning by Hoffman and Del Duca that she never saw Wright with a gun.

After reaching her car, Gaerttner said Wright then got in, followed by one of the other men. As they drove, she said Wright was on social media and learned that Crosby had died, and he became emotional.

When asked by Hoffman why she never talked to the police about what happened, she said she was scared, she didn't know who the other men were and didn't know what was going to happen to her. She said she first talked to the police in November 2022, when detectives came to her house to take her car and to talk to her.

Erie police charged Gaerttner and her co-defendants in the crime in December 2022, based in part on what Gaerttner told them during that interview.

